News

Abia 2023: APGA uncovers PDP’s plan to poach its candidates

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State yesterday said it has uncovered subterranean moves by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to woo its candidates from the Ukwa la Ngwa Bloc with irresistible financial and other inducements to cross over to its side.

Addressing journalists on the development at the party Secretariat Umuahia, APGA chairman, Rev Augustine Ehiemere, said the plan was to sabotage the candidature of its Governorship candidate, Professor Gregory Ibe. Ehiemere said: “According to our intelligence, their plan is to lure the affected APGA candidates with such heavy financial offers to help deliver PDP governorship candidate, Professor Uche Ikonne, in their respective constituencies. They equally promised to concede the House of Assembly seats to some of the APGA candidates while others promised to reward with political appointments in the imaginary Ikonne-led government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Special operatives arrest 84 suspects –FPRO

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Special Forces of the Nigeria Police have arrested 84 suspected kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, gunrunners and other criminals. The feat was achieved by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Police. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement. He said: “Following […]
News

2023: Community contributes N30m for Ngige’s presidential bid

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The people of Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has supported the presidential aspiration of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, with the sum of N30 million. A statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, explained that the money was the community’s support towards Ngige’s expression […]
News

Ekiti 2022: Oni gets unhindered access to inspect electoral materials

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Election Petitions Tribunal in Ado-Ekiti has granted an ex-parte motion filed by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Segun Oni, asking that he should be granted unfettered access to the electoral materials used for the June 18, 2022 governorship election. In granting Oni’s request, the Tribunal ordered the Independent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica