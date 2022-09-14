Abia 2023: APP gears to upset calculations

IGBEAKU ORJI reports on the outcome of the local governments’ tour embarked upon by the governorship candidate of Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia State, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, ahead of the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 elections

Those who have followed the trajectory of Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu’s political evolution will no doubt, agree that his brand of politics is uncommon and alien to our clime. He sees politics purely as a game of wit, the power to convince and win, no bitterness, no rancour, no name calling, no mudslinging. Little wonder his party, the Action Peoples Party (APP) keeps growing in spite of being relatively new.

He describes the party as a gathering of like-minds; the party of brothers. As the Chief of Staff to Governor Theodore Orji, Kalu carved a niche for himself. He left an impeccable record of service that has raised no accusing fingers. Among those jostling to govern Abia State come 2023, Kalu stands out as one who has garnered experience of how to run a democratic government. Others may have made their marks in other fields of human endeavour before venturing into politics.

But, he in addition to experiences as a successful businessman also has the advantage of serving at the highest echelon of administration as Chief of Staff and therefore unarguably equipped for the nittygritty of political administration. Already, he has demonstrated that experience in steering the ship of the APP.

In a rancor-free process, a new chairman took over the affairs of the party in Abia State, leaving no leadership vacuum after the acting chairman decided to run for elective office in response to his people’s call. The new chairman, Chief Princewill Ukaegbu, is a tested administrator. He was the chairman of Umuahia North Local Government Area in 2007. Ukaegbu exemplified uncommon administrative savvy that put the council ahead of others in terms of salary payment, infrastructure and logistics. He also came out clean after his tenure leaving a record yet to be broken a decade after.

He transformed the structural and environmental landscape of Umuahia North Local Government council, a feat that earned him the sobriquet, mayor. Along with the emergence of Ukaegbu was the Director General of the Campaign Council, Chief Mark Ugorji, who is known in Abia political circles as a goal getter.

His emergence sent jitters down the spine of the other parties who know his antecedents. Hon. Kalu has approached the project of governing Abia with doggedness, focus and resilience, shocking skeptics and cynics who dismissed him as a pretender.

He is not deterred by distractive comments and slurs of opponents. Now he has embarked on a tour of local government areas of the state to strengthen the APP ahead of the campaigns and the election proper. Beside his experience, he also has the advantage of youthfulness required for the demands of the office. Last week, he commenced local government verification tour across the 17 local government areas of the state to ascertain the voting strength of his party for the upcoming election. Accompanied by his running mate, Prof. Osondu Akoma and others, the governorship hopeful stormed Umurakpa Community of Osisioma Ngwa LGA to kickstart the tour.

The chairman of the party in the area, Prince Charles Nwogu, on behalf of the party’s faithful, members of the Reality Organization and indigenes of thecouncil, heartily received Kalu, whom he described as a young man with the tenacity and technicalknow- how to solve the enormous challenges confronting Abia State. He, therefore, assured him of the readiness of the people of Osisioma Ngwa to support his political ambition. Speaking at the event, Kalu said the objective of the tour was not to campaign but to ascertain the strength of APP in Osisioma Ngwa as he has been told, and to identify first-hand, the needs of the people of the LGA.

He observed that Osisioma Ngwa was in need of good accessible roads, which he promised to construct if elected into office. He further gave an insight into his manifesto, which included but not limited to construction of at least 10 to 15KM of new roads in each local government area, restoration of free primary and secondary education, revitalization of moribund industries for job creation and regular payment of workers’ salaries on the 26th of every month. At Isiala Ngwa North and South local government areas, Kalu met with the executive members of APP, Reality Organization, and MUK Movement in Isiala Ngwa North LGA.

He urged the stakeholders and members to work in synergy and interdependently for the forthcoming elections. While informing them of his upcoming ward verification tour, he reaffirmed that he was the most qualified candidate amongst all the contestants for the election and therefore asked them to go to their respective wards and campaign vigorously for the party’s victory. Shortly after that, the APP governorship candidate alongside his running mate, Prof. Akoma, hit the road for Omoba community in Isiala Ngwa North LGA.

At Omoba, they were heartily welcomed by the LG chairman of APP in Isiala Ngwa North, Hon. Ike Nwoko Nwodo, assured them of the readiness of the people of the area to vote for the party in 2023. Speaking at the event, Kalu assured them of his preparedness to deliver on the job as a governor, stressing that the reason why some governors fail is that they were not prepared before assuming office. “In government, we have the prepared and the unprepared. The unprepared will go into government and before they can learn anything about governance, their tenure is gone. But, for me, I am not going to learn on the job because as a former Chief of Staff to the governor, I know what governance entails, so I will hit the ground running right from day one in office.”

Next was Ugwunagbo Local Government Area and in com-pany with his running mate, Kalu was received at the Obegu council field, which was filled to capacity by the people of Ugwunagbo, who trooped out in their numbers to welcome him. Speaking on behalf of the people, Chief Hope Nwachukwu, Welfare Officer of the LGA, described the APP candidate as a politician with a good track record, even as he assured that his people will vote for individuals, not political parties come 2023. He said: “Voting now is not the issue of the party; it is about the issue of individuals with track records.

We know the track record of your family in Abia politics and how they have been of help to the people. So, we are convinced that such records run in the blood. For that, the people of Ugwunagbo are all out for you.” Chief Fortune Nwangaga, the State House of Assembly candidate of APP for the Ugwunagbo state constituency, on her part, described Kalu as the answer needed to transform Abia.

She, therefore, called on her people to rally around the APP to realize the lofty dream of a better Abia State. Kalu, who was elated at the geometrical rate of APP’s growth in Ugwunagbo less than a year after its formation, assured them of his readiness to transform Abia and extend infrastructural and human capital developments to them through the experience he has garnered as a former Chief of Staff.

Shortly after the verification tour, he paid a courtesy visit to the king of the Ugwunagbo Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Eze C.G. Ananda, at his place. Next on the itinerary was Aba South Local Government Area from where he proceeded to Abia North. He kicked off the northern tour with Arochukwu Local Government Area.

