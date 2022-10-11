Abia 2023: APP guber candidate, Mascot Kalu, targets 40,000 jobs

The candidate of the Action People’s Party (APP) forthe2023Abia State governorship poll, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, has disclosed his resolve to create over 40,000 jobs for youths in the first four years if elected.

In an interactive session with the people of Ogbodiukwu, Umuopara in UmuahiaSouthLocalGovernment Area, Kalu said he would achieve that by reviving moribund industries through Public Private Partnership (PPP).

He declared that in addition to providing employment opportunities, payment of salaries and pensions would receive great attention in his administration. The APP chief said he would focus on massive infrastructure development as well as a workable economy where all the sectors would be functional.

He described himself as the most experienced candidate among the lot having served as chief of staff to formergovernorTheodoreOrji.

Kalu solicited the support of Umuopara people in the election, stressing that a youthful candidate should be fielded in all positions in 2023. He also visited Oluomachi Lynda Nwojo, the 400-level undergraduate of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), who gave birth to quintuplets at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

Kalu, represented by the party’s Administrative Secretary Chukwuemeka Adiele, said the visit to the 24-year old mother was to felicitate her and the babies.

He added: “We are here to support her, to restore her hope, to tell her she has people, to tell her that her future is still bright. We are here to tell her that Abians and Nigerians are solidly behind her despite the odds she might have passed through.”

