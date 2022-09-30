News

Abia 2023: APP guber candidate takes mobilisation to wards

Having successfully concluded the local verification tour of Abia State, the leader of the Action Peoples Party (APP) and its Governorship candidate, Hon Mascot Uzor Kalu, has taken his mobilisation further with a tour of four wards in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area.

Kalu and his entourage were received by Hon. Signor Kalu and Chief (Mrs.) Fortune Nwangaga, APP candidates for Abia South Senatorial District and Ugwunagbo State Constituency, who accompanied him to the palace of His Royal Majesty, Dr. Eze F. O Nwosu, the Asaa I of Abayi Mba Asaa Autonomous Community on a courtesy visit. Thereafter, Chief Kalu and his team visited Ward 3A, Abayi Nchokoro; Ward 3B, Umuaja; Ward 5; and Ward 5B, Akanu Ngwa, where they met and interacted with party faithful, members of Reality Organization, OUK Movement and MUK Movement.

 

