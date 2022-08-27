Abia 2023: Ibe denies alleged sponsorship by Orji

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State for the 2023 general elections, Prof. Gregory Ibe, has denied the rumour making the around that he is being sponsored by Abia’s former governor, Theodore Ahamefula Orji. Ibe, who is also the Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu (GUU), explained that he did not believe in the political theory of godfatherism, stressing that his ambition to be governor is not being sponsored by anybody, but that he has the passion to serve and rescue Abia.

Speaking through the Director of Communication and Strategy of his campaign organisation, Rev. Sleek Ogwo, Ibe described the allegations as unfounded, stressing that he had not have any relationship with the former governor since he resigned from the PDP on March 30, 2022. Ibe explained that he left the PDP for APGA because Governor Okezie Ikpeazu thwarted the zoning system, which he said has been the party’s tradition since 1999, adding that the party was also forcing him to agree to some terms which he declined. “Let me categorically state that there is no truth in the allegation. It is totally unfounded. In the first instance, Senator Theodore Orji is in the PDP, while Prof Greg Ibe is in APGA. He resigned from the PDP on March 30, 2022 and joined APGA on April 4, 2022.

“Why did he resign? He resigned because the way things were being handled in the PDP at that time was not very proper. He tried to get the party to follow the part of zoning, which has been the tradition of the PDP since 1999, but the present administration under Governor Ikpeazu decided to thwart th formula and favoured Abia central. “And when Prof. Ibe discovered that there was a hidden agenda and he wouldn’t be given a fair opportunity of contesting the primary election, he had to resign.”

