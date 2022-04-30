News

Abia 2023: I’ll drive transformation on two pillars if elected gov–Ogah

Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uchechukwu Samson Ogah, yesterday declared his intention to govern Abia State, saying his government would be anchored on two pillars of faith and social transformation. He said at the All Progressive Congress (APC) Secretariat, Umuahia that his experience and track record of service in the public and private sectors has eminently equipped him for service to the people. He declared that as Minister of Mines and Steel, he grew the revenue from N2.5 billion to N10 billion, adding that before he became minister many people were not aware Nigeria had gold but he developed the mineral and grew the revenue generated by the ministry.

The minister vowed to leverage technology to drive the administration. He added that he would introduce a transport system that would connect all the local government headquarters and the state capital making economic and social life easy. Also, salary and pension arrears would be a thing of the past. According to him, salary and pensions are not privileges but rights of workers. He said: “I have a dream of a state capital with paved streets, where the glory of Aba will be restored. “A state not run on clannish dichotomy; a state where there will be employment for youths, and where merit and excellence shall take centre stage.” He promised quality physical structures and quality education that every child would be proud of, saying Abia indeed needed redemption.

 

