Abia 2023: I’m most experienced candidate –Mascot Kalu

The candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for the 2023 Abia State governorship election, Mascot Uzor Kalu insists he is the most experienced among the candidates vying to succeed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. Mascot, younger brother of the Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, was Chief of Staff to ex- Governor Theodore Orji. He said yesterday while receiving members of the People’s Redemption Movement that left the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) that collapsed into the APP, said that it was a wise deci-sion to join the APP since he is the best among the candidates having served as Chief of Staff. According to him, he is the only one that has served in government as the engine room of administration at Government House.

He promised to use his experience to the benefit of the state if elected. Kalu urged the group to be fishers of men and work hard to ensure that the APP wins the election and transforms the state. He said: “We are committed to a better life for Abians. Our commitment to physical and stomach infrastructure is unshakable.

We want to return Abia State to the era of free education at the primary and secondary school levels, make access to medical services easy and affordable, and a state where civil servants will receive their salaries on the 25th and 26th of every month.” The APP Chairman Silvanus Nwaji said the party is a family of brothers and accorded all the rights of family members. Leader of the People’s Redemption Movement, Pastor Kensmart Ubani, said the decision to join the APP was made after considering the pedigree of other candidates and found Kalu as possessing all the requirements of a good governorship material.

