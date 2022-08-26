News

Abia 2023: Mascot Kalu’s campaign council DG sure of victory

The Director General of the Mascot Uzor Kalu campaign council, Chief Mark Ugorji, has assured the governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), that the council would work hard to deliver him on the condition that he as governor would give Abia State a Government House. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia, Ugorji said: “I am an action person. I will not fail you. I am conscientious, devoted, sincere in whatever I do. “I have worked with so many politicians and parties, no one has ever pointed accusing fingers at me. I have not worked in government. I am a businessman. “I will go the extra mile for you. In 2023, we will take over Abia State. “But you will promise that as you emerge as governor, you will build government house for us. Abia State is blessed but some people have made it look like a cursed state. “When your brother was governor he worked.

He was the first to construct a tarred road to Olokoro, my town. I will go to the enemy territory and we will win 2023 election.” According to him the other parties who know his antecedents are already jittery with his emergence as the campaign DG, because “they know what I am capable of.” He said the ways things were in the state Hon Mascot Kalu and APP have no serious challenger for the governorship position, noting that no candidate has the youthful energy and experience which Kalu possessed.

 

