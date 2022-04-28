Abia 2023: Mismanagement propelled my guber aspiration – Aspirant

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Daniel Eke, has said that though he has not been in politics, the obvious mismanagement and lack of accountability in government were the issues that have driven him to contest the governorship of the state in order to correct the anomaly. Addressing journalists yesterday on his aspirations, the chartered accountant said that he was challenged to bring his over three decades of professional experience to the governance of Abia State because of the failure of the government to address critical issues that touched the lives of the people and development of the state. He said he would leverage technology, and international partners to address the critical areas of development.

