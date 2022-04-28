Abia 2023: Mismanagement propelled my guber aspiration – Aspirant

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Daniel Eke, has said that though he has not been in politics, the obvious mismanagement and lack of accountability in government were the issues that have driven him to contest the governorship of the state in order to correct the anomaly. Addressing journalists yesterday on his aspirations, the chartered accountant said that he was challenged to bring his over three decades of professional experience to the governance of Abia State because of the failure of the government to address critical issues that touched the lives of the people and development of the state. He said he would leverage technology, and international partners to address the critical areas of development.
Related Articles
Panic in Lagos communities over pipeline vandalism
There was panic yesterday in some parts of Lagos metropolis following petroleum oil spillage at Igando road axis as a result of the activities of suspected vandals. Saturday Telegraph gathered that for almost an hour a very large volume of petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit, was seen gushing out of the NNPC pipeline […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Most African countries have enough groundwater reserves – Report
…as under-investment, untapped or poorly managed resources threaten safe water availability A new research by WaterAid and the British Geological Survey (BGS) released today, have found that there is enough groundwater under the continent of Africa for most countries to survive at least five years of drought – and some, more than 50 years. Also, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kalu felicitates with Enyi of Aba, Eze Ikonne @ 92
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Enyi of Aba , Eze Isaac Ikonne on the occasion of his 92nd birthday anniversary. Acknowledging the contributions of the monarch to the social, economic and political development of Abia State and Nigeria, Kalu applauded the good […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)