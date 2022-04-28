News

Abia 2023: Mismanagement propelled my guber aspiration – Aspirant

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Daniel Eke, has said that though he has not been in politics, the obvious mismanagement and lack of accountability in government were the issues that have driven him to contest the governorship of the state in order to correct the anomaly. Addressing journalists yesterday on his aspirations, the chartered accountant said that he was challenged to bring his over three decades of professional experience to the governance of Abia State because of the failure of the government to address critical issues that touched the lives of the people and development of the state. He said he would leverage technology, and international partners to address the critical areas of development.

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

Kalu felicitates with Enyi of Aba, Eze Ikonne @ 92

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd and Baba Negedu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Enyi of Aba , Eze Isaac Ikonne on the occasion of his 92nd birthday anniversary.   Acknowledging the contributions of the monarch to the social, economic and political development of Abia State and Nigeria, Kalu applauded the good […]

