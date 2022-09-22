Abia 2023: Ohuhu traditional rulers receive APP guber candidate

The governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia State, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, has received the royal blessing of Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers during his consultation ahead of the election campaign. Kalu was received by the Council alongside APP’s candidate for Umuahia North (Ohuhu) State Constituency, Chief (Dr) Chris Akachukwu Nwa-Abia.

Welcoming the visitors at his Umudiawa Palace, the Chairman Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, commended the duo of Mascot Kalu and Chris Nwa-Abia for identifying with the royal fathers and prayed to God to make their political aspiration a reality. Eze Ofoegbu who eulogised Chief Chris Akachukwu Nwa-Abia for his numerous community development and humanitarian activities, pointed out that Ohuhu has a capable and trusted ally in the APP House of Assembly candidate. He assured Nwa-Abia of their support and commitment to his 2023 project, and called on the APP Governorship candidate

