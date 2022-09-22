News

Abia 2023: Ohuhu traditional rulers receive APP guber candidate

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia State, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, has received the royal blessing of Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers during his consultation ahead of the election campaign. Kalu was received by the Council alongside APP’s candidate for Umuahia North (Ohuhu) State Constituency, Chief (Dr) Chris Akachukwu Nwa-Abia.

Welcoming the visitors at his Umudiawa Palace, the Chairman Ohuhu Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu, commended the duo of Mascot Kalu and Chris Nwa-Abia for identifying with the royal fathers and prayed to God to make their political aspiration a reality. Eze Ofoegbu who eulogised Chief Chris Akachukwu Nwa-Abia for his numerous community development and humanitarian activities, pointed out that Ohuhu has a capable and trusted ally in the APP House of Assembly candidate. He assured Nwa-Abia of their support and commitment to his 2023 project, and called on the APP Governorship candidate

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Buhari’s successor must commit to national re-unification —Sam Amadi, Ex-NERC chair

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Associate Professor and Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, in this interview speaks about why President Muhammadu Buhari’s government failed to realise the three cardinal promises of the administration, what his successor must do to re-unite the country and other national issues. The former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission […]
News

APC: Bagudu, Dogora progressives’ pride

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Senator Atiku Bagudu and former Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogora as the prides of the progressive government.   APC stated this in celebration of Bagudu’s 59th birthday and Dogora’s 53rd birthday respectively.   […]
News

Ortom constitutes committee to probe Owukpa mining crisis

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Govenor, Samuel Ortomn, yesterday constituted a high powered committee to look into the intractable dispute surrounding mining activities in Owukpa district of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state.   The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, disclosed this in an interview in Makurdi. Akase said the committee, headed by the Deputy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica