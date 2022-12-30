Abia 2023: Otti proffers solutions not promises

This being the moment of the soap box, it is not surprising that all we hear from both presidential and governorship hopefuls are catalogues of promises and usual pledges of things they know the electorates yearn for, but which they often throw overboard the moment they get elected. But the rhythm of their campaign pledges and promises were broken, and previous administrations cumulative failure unveiled with the recent disclosure by the World Bank Country Director in Nigeria that Nigeria is still in gross deficit of what is required to achieve functional development; that rural roads are in terrible inaccessible and decrepit condition.

He pointedly captured the truth of what obtains in Abia State and, perhaps, some other states thus: To change the narrative requires construction of high quality roads than the present low quality grades of most of the roads as well as regular maintenance. An idiom says, like minds think alike, A close look at the way Mr. Peter Obi the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate takes time to explain, how he intends to provide solution to the nagging national issues, is similar in the presentation of the Abia State Labour Party standard bearer, Dr. Alex Otti.

It is equally notable that as Obi excelled as state governor and chairman of financial institutions without a question mark, so did Otti, a first class University of Port Harcourt graduate of Economics, distinguished himself in his banking career, where he rose from the ranks to the zenith with such a distinctive credentials and hands-on experience in the management of human and financial resources. He resigned to seek the peoples mandate to redeem our terribly misgoverned Abia State.

Just like the biblical saying that many are called but few are chosen, there are many today, seeking the occupation of the rented government house, Umuahia, without any clue on the need for a standard government house for a 31 year old state, lest the myriad of infrastructural and socio economic challenges. But Otti again differs from this pack. For example, responding to a question on insecurity, criminality and job creation, Otti also offered practical solution.

He affirms that when people are gainfully employed, there will be less worry about crimes and insecurity, noting that Abia has 51 per cent unemployment rate which is above the national level of 33 per cent. On the way out, he recalled that “we grew up seeing companies like Aba Textile Mills on Factory road in Aba, we had many companies but how many do we see today?

He said we can’t bring back those ones, but we can get new better ones to create employment, and from there we can generate more tax and increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).” Insecurity has facets feeding it, he said, first we have young men and women doing nothing currently. Remember, an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. There is a smaller percentage of what I call professional criminals but the first are circumstantial criminals whom you can easily take away from criminality by providing them with jobs. Otti noted that, the problem of insecurity and criminality can easily be placed on the doorsteps of unemployment and abject poverty.

Continuing, he said “out of a genuine need to provide employment, government should encourage setting up of industries, when that is done, you will succeed in creating jobs, reduce unemployment, insecurity and decrease poverty along the line, generate revenue for the state.” What else would Abia expect of a caring and humane leader especially in an impoverished and misgoverned state of our time. Unimpressed with reported trips to China and other developed countries, ostensibly to negotiate with potential investors, he said such trips are a waste of public funds.

“Foreign direct investment (FDI) does not respond to how many trips you make. In fact, by the time you are boarding the plane, the person you are going to meet has already googled everything about you,” he said. Given that Abia State is lagging in all spheres of development when her counterparts are leaping. Gone are the days when Enyimba Football Club drew football tourists to Aba and when the then bubbling Ariaria Market attracted buyers from parts of Nigeria including West Africa. It is so bad today that tourism and infrastructures are absent.

For example, the Ojukwu Bunker at Afara-Umuahia, built by the Federal Government would have been a veritable tourist attraction if the inept Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in the state appreciates the value of hospitality industry. Once again, Otti has come out with a definitive stand on the important issue of tourism, when he said he will revitalise the Nsulu Games Village, set up an Abia Film Village, which are in his manifesto. He added: “We know that Nollywood started at Aba and we know today that most the movies in South East and South-South are shot in Asaba.

That’s good, but we want Abia State to participate in that as well and have similar businesses too.” From the yearnings of most informed Abians across the state, casual surveys and statistical projections based on background and previous experience of gubernatorial candidates of all the parties in the context, it can be safely stated that if votes count in the 2023 election, Otti of the Labour Party will emerge as next governor of Abia State.

Uzoukwu, a public affairs analyst writes from Abuja

