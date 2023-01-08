Abia 2023: Power must return to Abia North –Elders, lawyers insist

Elders of Abia State, including senior lawyers and academics, have insisted that the rotation and zoning formula of the state must be respected as it was the turn of Abia North to produce the next governor of the state.

They took time to trace the history of zoning and democracy in the state and maintained that the palpable tension existing within the state political atmosphere was needless since history supports their insistence.

Prof. Nwadinaobi Ugochukwu Esomono, Dr. Lawrence Ubani, ESV Olekanma, Dr. Amaka Onubogu, Pastor Caleb Awa and Dr. Idika Kalu, were amongst the 17 leaders and stakeholders that signed the document calling for respect for the zoning arrangement in the state.

The leaders said power returning to Abia North was sacrosanct, noting that it was the only way to ensure peace, justice and fairness in the state.

The leaders contended that the established zoning formula has brought peace and created conducive environment for the rapid political and socio -economic development of the state.

“Prominent Abia sons like the former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara; former Governor Theodore Orji; former SSG, Dr. Eme Okoro and many others have spoken like prominent elders, endorsing the return of the governorship back to Abia North Senatorial District. It is pertinent for other Abians to speak up now and support the return of power back to Abia North.

“Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia North in 1999 took the first slot, followed by Theodore Orji from Central Senatorial Zone and now Dr. Victor Ikpeazu from Abia South Senatorial zone. Having witnessed this tradition persist, it has gone beyond mere politics, to a phenomenal entrenchment of power rotation within the political ecosystem of Abia State.

“For equity, justice and fairness, it is expedient that the governorship seat is returned to Abia North Senatorial District. It is morally wrong to support any candidate outside Abia North Senatorial District,” they said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...