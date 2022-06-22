Abia 2023: Trade, investment’ll be my priority – Ikonn

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer in the 2023 governorship election in Abia State, Prof. Uche Ikonne, has vowed that he will consolidate the achievements of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu by prioritising trade and investment in the state if elected governor. Ikonne, while addressing members of the Abia State Market Traders Association (ASMATA) during their solidarity call at his residence, disclosed that he is working with the Ministry of Trade and Investment to develop a new design and master plan to expand the existing markets in the state. The ASMATA delegation led by the state Commissioner for Trade and Investment, John Okiyi Kalu, assured Ikonne of the support of traders across the state before, during and after the election. The PDP governorship candidate commended Governor Ikpeazu for changing the face of trade and investment in the state through his promotion of made-in- Aba products to the global market, as well as provision of infrastructure. He said that with the steps Governor Ikpeazu had put on the ground to boost trade in the state, he, if elected, would work to reduce the difficulties traders encounter in bringing goods and containers to Aba from neighbouring states.

