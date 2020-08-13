Abia 2023: We’ll wrest power from PDP –APC

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Restoration Movement and Women for Change Initiative have expressed confidence in the leadership of the APC caucus in Abia State under the chairmanship of former Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu. Describing Kalu as the father of Abia politics, the groups promised to sustain their unflinching support for the APC. Speaking on behalf of the members, Mr. Maduka Akpulonu and Chief Anthony Egu, leader and Chairman respectively of APC Restoration Movement (Abia South Senatorial District) and Lady Jane Ogbauta, Leader of Women for Change Initiative (Abia South Senatorial District) during a solidarity visit to Kalu yesterday at Igbere, Abia State, the two pro-APC groups, commended Kalu for his effort in mobilising robust support for the APC across the South-East and Nigeria at large. The trio stressed that Kalu had impacted Abia State positively through various noble initiatives as the former governor would remain a shining light for Ndigbo.

