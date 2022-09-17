Abia: 2023 will prove our people are not slaves-Asa Liberation Movement

Asa Liberation Movement (ALM), a socio- political organisation of the Asa ethnic nationality, the owners of Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, has vowed to prove to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that their people cannot be subdued into what it termed political slavery anymore. The ALM took the decision when it began sensitisation against vote buying and selling in the 2023 general elections, a situation which it says cannot be allowed to happen again because of the suffering of the people.

The group urged the Asa people to resist all temptations that may try to induce them to sell their votes and elect the wrong person who does not care about them. The ALM advised all Asa sons and daughters not to be deceived by what it termed the ”Greek Gift” of appointing an Asa son as the Chairman of the Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC). Also, during one of the sensitisation movements at the ancient town of Obehie, the ALM leadership and the entire people present agreed that in 2023, they will vote against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Chris Nkwonta for the Ukwa Federal Constituency, as his candidacy goes against equity, fairness, unity and the original agreement in Ukwa land.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...