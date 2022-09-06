News Top Stories

Abia 2023'll be operation show your work, says Ikpeazu

  • Wike: We'll soon know who are boys, men

 

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterdaysaid that the 2023 elections would be about legacies and competencies, not mere politicking and promises.

Ikpeazu, who said he had shamed his critics with the inauguration of the Osisioma flyover and roads in Aba, said that he would not allow any politician to use posters on his executed and completed projects. The flyover named “Okezuo Abia Flyover” was initiated and completed by Ikpeazu to ease traffic on the Osisioma junction, known for its traffic bottlenecks.

Ikpeazu said the completion of the flyover has given him so much joy that he boldly look at the faces of his doubters and laugh at them. He said: “This is the time of politics. If you want to contest an election in Abia, you must show us what you have done before.

 

From your family show us your work. “Don’t paste posters on my flyover, streetlight and projects. Place your posters on your projects, not on my own projects. “Today is a sad day for those who taught that this flyover will never be completed. “It is a sad day for those who called it a borehole and called it a center table.

“This is a sad day for the Sanballat and Tobiah (detractors) those who called this Flyover ‘Centre Table’, this is a sad day for them. “I weep for them as they hide their faces in shame. All those who thought this Flyover will not come true, my word for you shame on you.” He said the Osisioma Flyover despite all doubts has now solved the traffic congestion problems that were experienced back then in Aba.

 

Ikpeazu, who said the essence of governance was to solve problems of the people, congratulated the Aba business community and Abians at large on the realization of the project.

According to the governor, he invited Governor Nyesom Wike to inaugurate the projects because he is the father of flyovers in Nigeria and understands the value of an interchange. Also speaking, Wike commended Ikpeazu for changing the developmental narratives of the state.

“I don’t associate myself with those who can’t show anything. Ikpeazuisamanthat knowswhattodoforhispeople. This is why I said anywhere Ikpeazuis, I’llgowithhim. “I and Ikpeazu have come a long way. No relationship can be bought with money. People don’t understand the modus operandi of what we’re doing.

If you like go and meet Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Samuel Ortom, nothing can change. “We’re together. Who’ll see this thing and will not be happy? They said Abia State Governor is a boy, Wike is a boy, Ortom, Ugwuanyi and Seyi are boys,but see what the boys are doing! Let them as men show us what they’re doing.

He extolled Ikpeazu for utilizing the meagre funds of the state to do projects for the people, saying that with the projects the governor has done, his senatorial bid and election of other PDP candidates in the State is sure.

The Commissioner for Works, Mr. Bob Ogu, disclosed that the interchange was conceived by Ikpeazu as soon as he came on board in 2015 while actual work started on it in 2017.

 

He expressed joy that the dreams of the governor in conceptualizing the project has been realised and congratulated Abians on the feat. Earlier, the Executive Chairman of OsisiomaNgwa LGA, Christian Kamalu, described thecommissioningof the first ever interchange located at Osisioma as historic

 

