Abia: 3 in custody for attempting to sell 4-year-old boy

Three kidnap and trafficking suspects have been arrested by men of the Abia State Police Command for allegedly kidnapping four year old Master Okechukwu Okoroafor, from Ukwuakpu Ututu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State with intent to sell him.

The suspects, Onyekachi Ugwunwoke, Chinasa Onyekachukwu and Chidinma Asomugha, were arrested while bargaining on how to sell the four-year-old child near Abia Line Transport park in Umuahia, the state capital. The victim, who was kidnapped on Monday September 27, 2021 at about 7:05pm lived with his grandmother, Mrs. Enyidiya Okoroafor while his parents lives in Abuja.

Briefing newsmen on the incident at the command headquarters in Umuahia, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede said the victim fell into the hands of the gang when his grandmother sent him to buy pepper from a shop about 200 meters away from their residence on the said date. “While on that errand however, Onyekachi Ugwunwoke and Chinasa Onyekachukwu who are also neighbours to the family whisked little master Okechukwu Okoroafor away without the consent of his grandmother.” According to the police boss, “Onyekachukwu Ugwunwoke and Chinasa Onyekachukwu moved the child from Arochukwu to Railway line near Tipper/Abia line Transport park, Umuahia. “It was at this point they were nabbed while negotiating with Chidinma Asomugha to sell little Master Okechukwu Okoroafor for N500,000.” CP Agbede said they were arrested on September 30, 2021 by the police Crack Squad following a credible information. While advising parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and wards, the CP also called on the general public to give information of suspicious movement of persons in their areas.

