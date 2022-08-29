Abia @31: Kalu cautions political class against hate campaign

Former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Kalu, has congratulated the government and people of Abia State on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the creation of the state.

While commending indigenes and residents for their selflessness, resilience and dedication to the growth and progress of the state, the former governor urged the political class to live up to expectations.

The Senate Chief Whip cautioned against hate speech and campaign of calumny, adding that development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

In a statement, Kalu expressed appreciation to Abians for their support before, during and after his stint as governor, noting that he will continue to champion the cause of the people.

He said: “ I join the good people of Abia State in celebrating the 31st anniversary of the creation of the state. “It is a good opportunity to reflect on the past in a bid to forge ahead.

“The political class must shun selfish ambitions and make the development of the state a top priority. “I urge politicians to desist from making inflammatory utterances in the interest of the state.” Kalu called on Abians to be steadfast, resilient and selfless in their endeavours.

