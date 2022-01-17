Abia APC crisis: I belong to no faction, says Senator Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has clarified that he does not belong to any group, faction or sub-division in the All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that the Abia State chapter of the party is one.

Reacting to a report by one of the national dailies with the caption: “Kalu, Emenike Absent at APC Reconciliation Meeting”, the former Abia State explained that he was not working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sabotage the chances of the APC in the 2023 general elections as being insinuated in some quarters.

The representative of Abia North in the Senate noted that the ideals of the APC are anchored on probity, transparency and accountability.

He added the ruling party would not allow any individual or group to hijack its structure.

According to him, the APC is for the majority and not any individual who doesn’t have what it takes to win elections.

He faulted those referring to card-carrying members of the party as members of Orji Kalu group, adding that divisions are not allowed in the party.

The legislator stressed that Abia APC will not be allowed to be hijacked by a minority with no electoral value.

In a statement by his media office, Kalu called on the Chairman of the APC National Reconciliation Committee, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to ignore the false claims in some quarters, stressing that he (Kalu) remains a committed, selfless, dedicated and loyal chieftain of the party.

He said: “It is unfortunate, disheartening and wicked that a minority in Abia State, who don’t have the capacity to win elections can make false and defamatory statements against Senator Orji Kalu, who during the 2019 general elections, used his resources to win seats in the National Assembly despite the stiff resistance by the PDP-led Abia state government.

“Kalu has sustained his leadership in APC in Abia State by consistently deploying human and financial resources to galvanize grassroots support for the party.

“During the 2019 general elections, the former governor won his senatorial seat and supported in clinching victory for two seats in the House of Representatives and provided huge support for the APC gubernatorial candidate.

“Kalu will not take issue with anyone as he will not allow people without electoral value distract him from focusing on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. The former governor doesn’t belong to any faction as he has always maintained neutrality and played a father to all roles in the party.”

The Senator, however, noted that he would support the majority at all times as elections were won through votes and not propaganda.

