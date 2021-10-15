Abia APC crisis: Stakeholders distance themselves from state congress

The Abia State stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have distanced themselves from the party congress scheduled for Saturday in the state.

According to them, there was an agreement with the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma that the congress would not hold in the state until the ward and local government Congresses were harmonized.

The stakeholders, who briefed the media on Friday, said that the Imo State governor, as the leader of South East APC was mandated by the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to look into the crisis in the state party.

According to them, they had met with Governor Uzodinma on Tuesday night that lasted Wednesday morning at it was agreed that no congress would be held in Abia State, this Saturday.

However, the stakeholders expressed shock that the Caretaker Committee had sent a Congress Committee to Abia State for the conduct of the State Congress.

Addressing journalists in Abuja Friday, the stakeholders, made up of a Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwogu, Chief Sam Nkire, Ume Kanu SAN, Barr. KC Ugboajah, Hon. Elton Onwu and Barr. Chijioke Ikpo, among others, declared that whatever done in the name of state congress on Saturday in Abia State is null and void.

The elders asked the national leadership under Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State to recall the State Congress Committee sent to Abia state.

