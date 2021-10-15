Politics

Abia APC crisis: Stakeholders distance themselves from state congress

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

The Abia State stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have distanced themselves from the party congress scheduled for Saturday in the state.
According to them, there was an agreement with the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma that the congress would not hold in the state until the ward and local government Congresses were harmonized.
The stakeholders, who briefed the media on Friday, said that the Imo State governor, as the leader of South East APC was mandated by the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to look into the crisis in the state party.
According to them, they had met with Governor Uzodinma on Tuesday night that lasted Wednesday morning at it was agreed that no congress would be held in Abia State, this Saturday.
However, the stakeholders expressed shock that the Caretaker Committee had sent a Congress Committee to Abia State for the conduct of the State Congress.
Addressing journalists in Abuja Friday, the stakeholders, made up of a Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwogu, Chief Sam Nkire, Ume Kanu SAN, Barr. KC Ugboajah, Hon. Elton Onwu and Barr. Chijioke Ikpo, among others, declared that whatever done in the name of state congress on Saturday in Abia State is null and void.
The elders asked the national leadership under Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State to recall the State Congress Committee sent to Abia state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Convention: APC stakeholders shop for Buni’s  successor 

Posted on Author Buni

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to elect  a new  National Working Committee (NWC) at  its forthcoming National Convention, some  party stakeholders have endorsed the candidature of Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa (APC/Niger East) as the rightful  candidate to lead the ruling  party. The ruling party,  recently  released its timetable for the conduct of ward,  local government […]
Politics

2023: The waiting game lingers

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI writes

      Presidency: Atiku, Tinubu, Osinbajo, el-Rufai, Fayemi, Tambuwal keep ambitions to chest     FELIX NWANERI writes on the refutations that have continued to trail ambitions of some political gladiators, who are said to be interested in the 2023 presidential election, but are yet to officially declare their respective interests     The […]
Politics

Migration: Rescuing Nigerians from human trafficking debacle

Posted on Author Ajibola Abayomi

Human trafficking is one illicit trade constituting nuisance against mobility of people in and across nations, being a modern day slavery involving the illegal trade of people for exploitation or commercial gain. Nigeria is not immune from this second largest crime network rated $150 billion in the global industry by the United Nations. Two thirds […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica