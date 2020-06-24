News

Abia APC dissolves Caucus, elects Kalu as new Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State chapter yesterday dissolved the party’s caucus and instituted a new caucus for the party where the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu emerged the Chairman of the caucus. The election held in Abuja was attended by former members of the caucus including Chairman of the party, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa; Minister of State for Mines and Steel , Dr. Uche Ogah; Deputy Majority Whip, House of Representatives ,Rt. Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha; Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; former Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Nkechi Nwogu; former Senator Chris Adighije, former House of Representatives member Rt. Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu, Hon. Acho Obioma, among others. The new caucus also elected two co-deputy chairpersons for Abia South and Abia North.

They are Ambassador Sam Nkire and Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha. Other executive members are the secretary of the caucus, Hon. Acho Obioma, Assistant Secretary, Comrade Ben Godson, Hon. Martin Azubuike, Barrister Friday Nwosu, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, Hon. Chidia Maduekwe, Hon. Emeka Atuma, Barrister Perfect Okorie, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, Hon. Chinenye Ike, Hon. Nduka Anyanwu, Comrade Chibueze Apugo and Comrade Obi Aham.

