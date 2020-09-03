Abia APC group cautions Kalu’s black mailers

A group, known as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mass Movement in Abia State has cautioned sponsors and peddlers of false allegations and attacks on the leader of the APC in the state and Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.

The blackmailers, the group said in a statement Thursday, had alleged that the former governor of the state, intends to make his younger brother, Mascot, the next governor.

But in the statement, issued jointly by its Chairman, Hon Victor Okorie and Executive Secretary, Comrade Uche Ogboso and obtained by New Telegraph, the group warned those behind the spurious allegation to desist from the act saying their aim was to create disaffection and disunity in the Abia APC before decamping to another party.

The statement reads in part: “The unwarranted ceaseless slander and malicious falsehood against our leader most distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been found to be sponsored and heavily bankrolled by a governorship aspirant in the state. We have done our investigations and have decided to offer our advice for the interest of our party and the people of Abia State.

“We have read similar blackmails but the recent one accusing Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of plotting to make his younger brother, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu the governor of Abia State after Dr Okezie Ikpeazu is only but laughable. It is laughable because it would have been a worthy news if the blackmailer has said that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu want to contest for Governor of Abia in 2023 against the constitution and democratic provision. But the blackmailer is insinuating that Mascot Uzor Kalu, who contested for House of Representatives in the last general election, has no right to aspire for any political office including governorship.

“The blackmailer concocted several other unimaginable lies and tried his possible best to create apathy between leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in the state.”

