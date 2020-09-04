Abia APC group upbraids Kalu’s traducers

A group known as the All Progressives Congress Mass Movement in Abia State yesterday berated masterminds behind false allegations and attacks on the leader of the APC in the state and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu. The blackmailers, the group said in a statement yesterday had alleged that the former Governor of Abia State had perfected plans to make his younger brother, Mascot, the next Governor of Abia State. However, the group in the statement issued jointly by its chairman, Hon. Victor Okorie and the Executive Secretary, Comrade Uche Ogboso and obtained by New Telegraph, warned those behind the spurious allegation to desist from the act as their aim which was to create disaffection and disunity in the Abia APC before decamping to another party would fail.

The statement reads: “The unwarranted ceaseless slander and malicious falsehood against our leader, most distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kaluhasbeenfoundtobesponsored and heavily bankrolled by a governorship aspirant in the state. “We have done our investigations and have decided to offer our advice for the interest of our party and the people of Abia State. “We have read similar blackmails but the recent one accusing Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of plotting to make his younger brother, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu the governor of Abia State after Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu is only but laughable. “It is laughable because it would have been a worthy news if the blackmailer has said that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu wants to contest for Governor of Abia in 2023 against the Constitution and democratic provision.

“But the blackmailer is insinuating that Mascot Uzor Kalu who contested for House of Representatives in the last general election has no right to aspire for any political office including governorship. “The blackmailer concocted several other unimaginable lies and tried his possible best to create apathy between leaders and stakeholders of All Progressives Congress in the state. “Having had several meetings with Kalu on the way forward for Abia State including his efforts in the party in the past, we can categorically state that as long as the governorship and other elective public offices are concerned, the Chief Whip & Abia APC caucus leader has no preferred or anointed candidate. He remains committed and neutral in his quest to reposition the party and make it a viable platform which every public office aspirant can contest on. “Kalu is busy with his Senatorial assignment and we are happy with what he has been doing as a Senator.

He is on the course of attracting more than 17 rehabilitated roads to Abia North. He has secured jobs for more than 800 of his constituents. He has opened businesses for several of his constituents and has engaged in many empowerment programmes for his people. “When Abians read about the huge amount of money paid to media influencers to demarket Orji Kalu, they must have not given it full attention until now.

