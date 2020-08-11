Abia APC hails Kalu’s participation in caucus meeting

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has expressed appreciation to leader and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for the successful hosting of the party’s caucus meeting held at Kalu’s country home in Igbere, Bende local government area.

The party also sent a note of appreciation to the partici pants for their unflinching dedication to the party. In a release issued yesterday bytheparty’sPublicitySecretary, Benedict Godson and obtained by New Telegraph, urged memberstoensuresustained support to strengthen the party in the state and the South-East region.

It reads: “We must not fail to thank the Abia APC Caucus Chairman and Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor-Kalu for his able and fruitful leadership. Indeed, names are significant and just like an Iroko, his leadership impact is seen beyond the state and Southeast.

“We also thank our Abia North Deputy Chairman of the Caucus and Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha for her indefatigable roleandcontributionstowards the growth of our party.

“We also salute our Abia South Deputy Chairman of the Caucus, Ambassador Sam Nkire for his unquantifiable contributions of his priceless wealth of experience towards the growth of the Abia APC.”

