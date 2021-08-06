Abia APC is intact, no faction – Party Chair

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State Chapter, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa has urged all the members and loyal supporters of the party to remain calm as there is no course for alarm. Addressing newsmen in Umuahia on Thursday, Nwankpa said that Abia APC has no faction, stressing that disagreement is part of politics and democracy, but should not be mistaken as a faction.

Recall that the committee sent to Abia to conduct the APC Ward Congresses was declaredwantedbyNwankpa on Saturday when the committee failed to show up at the party’s secretariat at No: 38 Azikiwe Road, Umuahia He criticised the activities of the seven-man committee, describing their actions as one aimed at creating a wrong notion about the situation of the party in the state.

“Abia APC is intact. The rebellious act of one person cannot be tagged faction. Whenever there are primaries, someone will just rise to cause problems. “We’ve got information that the National Chairman, the Attorney General and even the president that they’re dropping his name is not involved in this.”

