Abia APC: Kalu calls for unity, begs aggrieved members not to defect

Chief Whip of the Senate and leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called on the members of the party to embrace unity and togetherness ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

The Abia North Senator also appealed to different factions to bury the idea of defecting to another political party amidst the disagreements in the party. In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, Kalu noted that disagreements are eminent in democratic settings, adding that he does not belong to any of the factions.

 

In his capacity as leader of the party in the state, Kalu said he is watching very keenly the developments in the party with a special call on all aggrieved members to  remain strong with a view to strengthening the party.

 

He said defection cannot be the solution to their grievances, adding that everyone should allow the party’s national leadership to address the grievances amicably.

 

His words: “As the leader of the party, I have been neutral but that does not mean I am paying deaf ears on the grievances by individuals and groups “Iwishtocallonaggrieved members to have confidence with the party, while we explore all peaceful means for an amicable solution.

 

“I want to state that it is very normal for any member or faction to feel some kind of way, but we must allow the national leadership to use various reconciliation strategies to make the party stronger.

 

“The wisest actions from all members is to strengthen the party and work with everyone to achieve the common goal of successful outing in 2023 “The Ward Congress, Local Government Congress and State Congress are over.

 

I will encourage everyone who believes in our party to remain steadfast because what is ahead is more and better “Abians are strongly behind APC and we have what it takes to wrestle power from the ruling party in the state.”

 

