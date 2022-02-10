Abia APC leaders, others: We’ll not recognise Ononogbu as chair

The simmering crisis in Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a different turn as leaders and elders of the party have vowed not to recognise the recently inaugurated, Mr. Kingsley Ononogbu, as state Chairman. The party leaders noted that Ononogbu’s purported inauguration by the national leadership of the party in Abuja was an attempt by the Secretary of the National Caretaker Executive and Convention Extra- Ordinary Committee, Senator John Udoedehe and cohorts to hand over the party to their suspended friend in the state. They, however, said the purported certification of Ononogbu, whom they described an unknown individual, was an illegality that would not be allowed to stand, noting that the party was not a one man’s business that could be used as a gift.

