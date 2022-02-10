Abia APC leaders, others: We’ll not recognise Ononogbu as chair

The simmering crisis in Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a different turn as leaders and elders of the party have vowed not to recognise the recently inaugurated, Mr. Kingsley Ononogbu, as state Chairman. The party leaders noted that Ononogbu’s purported inauguration by the national leadership of the party in Abuja was an attempt by the Secretary of the National Caretaker Executive and Convention Extra- Ordinary Committee, Senator John Udoedehe and cohorts to hand over the party to their suspended friend in the state. They, however, said the purported certification of Ononogbu, whom they described an unknown individual, was an illegality that would not be allowed to stand, noting that the party was not a one man’s business that could be used as a gift.
Jonathan mourns Prof. Ekpebu, renowned scholar, diplomat
Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has paid tribute to the late Professor Lawrence Baraebibai Ekpebu, a renowned scholar and diplomat who died at the age of 86 years. The former President described the late Ekpebu as an illustrious academic and diplomat who distinguished himself in service to the nation. In a condolence letter he […]
Saudi to repatriate 200 Nigerian prisoners
94 stranded Nigerians return from Lebanon In a bid to decongest her prisons, the Saudi Arabian Government has concluded plans to deport 200 Nigerians serving different jail terms in that country soon. The disclosure was made yesterday by Chairman, Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos while receiving 94 […]
One shot, three vehicles burnt as Customs clash with Ogun residents
Caution was thrown into the wind on Friday night as officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and residents of Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area, Ogun state engaged in a violent clash. Pandemonium broke out when men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and residents of the area engaged in a violent clash. Sunday […]
