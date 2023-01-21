Abia APC ready for Tinubu’s presidential rally

The leadership of the All Progressive Congress, APC, the presidential and state campaign councils in Abia State have declared their readiness for the campaign rally of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on January 24 in Umuahia, the state capital. Addressing journalists yesterday at the Azikiwe Road Secretariat of the party in Umuahia, the State chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, said that the mega rally would afford the people the opportunity to connect with the next national government.

“We are expecting our people to turn out enmass to be part of the history of a new Nigeria. All Abians should be part of the success so that by the next regime, Abians would boldly go to Abuja and demand their entitlement,” he said, adding, “we have every reason as Abians to be part of APC.” Among the reasons he adduced for Abians to embrace the party was the alleged failure of the PDP-led State government in the areas of salaries and pensions payment and infrastructure, and described Tinubu as a detribalized man with passion for human capital development. The chairman reminded the people that it was APC government that made the second Niger Bridge a reality, upgraded the Akanu Ibiam and Sam Mbakwe airports in Enugu and Owerri as well as rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

