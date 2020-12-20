News

Abia APC rejects LG poll, says it’s a sham

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has rejected the December 18, local government election, describing it as a sham.

 

Addressing journalists yesterday at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon Donatus Nwankpa, said documents available to the party confirmed there was no election across the 17 local government areas and 292 wards of the state.

 

Nwankpa, who described election as the ingredients of democracy, also observed that the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), was evidently not prepared for the election, adding that in most cases there were no result sheets and other materials at the designated polling centers. “We met a body that was not prepared for the election. In most cases, there were no  ballot papers, result sheets and other materials.

 

ABSIEC does not have capacity to conduct election in 292 wards and 17 local government areas,“ he said. According to him, the materials that were brought to Isuikwuato Local Government Area has left in the vehicle. He wondered why ABSIEC Chairman, Professor Mkpa Agu Mkpa, said    there was election even in Ohafia, his own local government, when APC has documents to the contrary.

 

Nwankpa said: “We have documents that there was no election in Ohafia but Professor Mkpa has gone ahead to say there was an election.

 

“Any result not announced at the poll unit is hereby rejected by APC. Until the right thing is done APC will  seek redress in court.” He urged the candidates not to be demoralized but to remain calm as the party would take up the matter. The APC boss declared that the party would reject whatever results ABSIEC would declare. He called on the Commission to refund all the money collected from APC candidates for the election.

