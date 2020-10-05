Abia: APC tasks ABSIEC on credible LG pol

Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) to avoid favouritism for any political party in the December 19th Local Government Area elections.

The charge was made by Abia APC Publicity Secretary, Comrade Benedict Godson, at Obohia Ward, Ukwa East LGA where Mr. Ugochuckwu Ndubuisi declared his intention to run for Chairmanship in the platform of APC. Godson called on ABSIEC to allow the people of Abia State choose who would manage their affairs in the wards and councils so that such persons would help bring government closer to the people who elected them.

He said: “If we must cleanse Abia from backwardness, selfish and anti-people governance, we must begin at the grassroots. We can’t have Councilors and Chairmen that the people didn’t vote for.

“You can see the people here today to witness this declaration. This is my own ward and I’m happy that the people called on this young gentleman to come and help the

