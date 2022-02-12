News

Abia APC: Two factions inaugurate state working committees

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

In accordance with its resolve to withhold recognition for Mr. Kingsley Ononogbu, inaugurated by the national caretaker committee, the faction of Hon. Donatus Nwankpa, the immediate past chairman of Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has inaugurated the State Working Committee led by a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Acho Obioma. Nwankpa handed over the reins of the party leadership to him at the Azikiwe Road Secretariat of the party in Umuahia, the state capital.

He said the emergence of Obioma, as the state chairman of the party, was the wish of its teeming members, saying his leadership would mark the beginning of a new era in Abia APC. Nwankpa revealed that APC under his watch rose from obscurity to limelight, vowing that the party would not be allowed to be “hijacked by one man, who had refused to submit himself to the leadership of the party.” He insisted that there was no faction in Abia APC, rather a section of loyalists to the National Caretaker Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

 

Our Reporters

