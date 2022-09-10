Abia: APGA chairman sues CP, 2 others

The Abia State chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu, has sued the State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede, over alleged disobedience of court order. Ukaegbu in a suit he filed on behalf of the State Working Committee of APGA, also included a former state chairman of the party, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere and Superintendent of Police, Robert Aduke in the suit; No.HU/229/2022, filed by his counsel, Ukpai Ukairo, at the state High Court, Umuahia. Saturday Telegraph reports that the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, on April 7, 2022, declared Ukaegbu as the authentic chairman of APGA in Abia State. The APGA chairman prayed for a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants and their agents from taking possession or entering the APGA state Headquarters at No. 128 Aguiyi Ironsi Layout, Umuahia, without his permission. Ukaegbu accused the Abia State Commissioner of Police of undermining the judgment of the court by recognising Ehiemere as the state chairman of the party in violation of the court judgment.

