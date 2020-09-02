Abia APGA Chairman, SWC, supporters dump party for APC

Leaders and members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, led by its chairman, Chief Nkem Okoro, have defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC). Okoro while speaking at the APC state secretariat in Umuahia yesterday said they came to complete what would be described as a tsunami of political realignment with the APC which he said ended their political journey in APGA. He said: “Our decision to join the APC became more cogent and expedient, after the leader of the party in Abia state and a respected Abia son, Dr. Alex Otti joined the party with thousands of APGA supporters recently.

“Today, we have trooped out here with the progressive zeal, passion and commitment to wholeheartedly join the APC with the desire to selflessly support the vision of the party aimed at ensuring that the Abia of our collective dream is achieved. “As leaders of APGA at all levels, we showed hard work and commitment devoid of compromise in leading our party men and women, therefore today, we want to assure you that, we shall deploy same virtues of commitment and sincerity as APC members to passionately work for the growth and expansion of the Abia APC at all levels.”

