News

Abia APGA Chairman, SWC, supporters dump party for APC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi and Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Leaders and members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, led by its chairman, Chief Nkem Okoro, have defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC). Okoro while speaking at the APC state secretariat in Umuahia yesterday said they came to complete what would be described as a tsunami of political realignment with the APC which he said ended their political journey in APGA. He said: “Our decision to join the APC became more cogent and expedient, after the leader of the party in Abia state and a respected Abia son, Dr. Alex Otti joined the party with thousands of APGA supporters recently.

“Today, we have trooped out here with the progressive zeal, passion and commitment to wholeheartedly join the APC with the desire to selflessly support the vision of the party aimed at ensuring that the Abia of our collective dream is achieved. “As leaders of APGA at all levels, we showed hard work and commitment devoid of compromise in leading our party men and women, therefore today, we want to assure you that, we shall deploy same virtues of commitment and sincerity as APC members to passionately work for the growth and expansion of the Abia APC at all levels.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Akeredolu to Oke: Asking me to step down is laughable

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

•As Ajayi tells gov he has 21 days to hand over to him     T he Ondo State government has described as ludicrous recent claims by one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirants, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), that he made overtures to Governor Rotimi Akerodolu to step down for him ahead of […]
News

Insecurity: Kaigama tasks govt on lasting solutions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called on government at all levels to find a lasting solution to what he described as “guerilla attacks” currently going on in different parts of the country, including the southern part of Kaduna State.   Kaigama made the call in a homily he delivered […]
News Top Stories

Air pollution raises childhood asthma risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from Denmark said exposure to increased levels of air pollution could lead to the development of asthma in children. According to the findings of their study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), asthma was also more likely to be found among children whose parents have the condition, or where the mother smoked during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: