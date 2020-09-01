Abia APGA collapses into APC

Following the formal defection of the leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr Alex Otti, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State a fortnight ago, the entire party on Tuesday collapsed into the APC.

Led by the state chairman, Hon Nkem Okoro, the state’s Working Committee Members, 184 ward and 17 local government area chairmen, including women and youth leaders of APGA, declared their membership for the APC at the Azikiwe Road State secretariat of the party in Umuahia, the state capital.

Speaking at the event Hon. Okoro said: “On behalf of the SWC and members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Abia State, we have come here today to complete what can best be described as a tsunami of political realignment with the biggest and most progressive political party in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The chairman revealed that the decision to join APC was taken after wide consultation with supporters at all levels who he explained “are in agreement that the APC represents a progressives platform with the ideals and vision required to end misgovernance in Abia.”

He further noted that: “Our decision to join the APC became more cogent and expedient, after the leader of the party in Abia State and a respected Abia son, Dr. Alex Otti OFR joined the party with thousands of APGA supporters recently.

“Today, we have trooped out here with the progressive zeal, passion and commitment to wholeheartedly join the APC with the desire to selflessly support the vision of the APC aimed at ensuring that the Abia of our collective dream is achieved.

“As leaders of APGA at all levels, we showed hard work and commitment devoid of compromise in leading our party men and women, therefore today, we want to assure you that, we shall deploy same virtues of commitment and sincerity as APC members to passionately work for the growth and expansion of the Abia APC at all levels.”

Like this: Like Loading...