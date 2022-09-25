News

Abia APP guber candidate concludes LGA verification tour

The governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), in Abia State, Hon Mascot Uzor Kalu, has concluded the local government verification tour embarked on to ascertain the strength of the party and the peculiar needs of the 17 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state prior to the campaign.

 

However, the former Chief of Staff of Abia State said in a statement that he was shocked to discover that some of the Local Government Areas do not have functional health centers and other amenities and assured the people that his think-tank team has articulated the needs with a view to tackling them if elected. Kalu: “By the special Grace of God, my team and I have gone around the L.G.As of our dear state on a verification tour.

 

“The tour, though it was an intra-party affair, allowed us to have a first-hand assessment of each local government’s conditions and needs while also taking stock of them.

“With what we have seen so far, no doubt, the job to be done is quite enormous. But we are well prepared for the job ahead of us. “To our greatest consternation, we were told by some Local Governments that they do not have any standard health care center.

“But be it in any L.G.A, our actionable policies and programmes that have been carefully developed and designed by a ‘think-tank group’ will tackle most of the peculiar challenges of each L.G.A.”

He hinted on the policy direction of his administration, including the construction of 10—15 KM of new roads; building of at least five standard health centres in each L.G.A; fencing and securing our primary and secondary schools; the restoration of free primary and secondary education; and free primary health care, among others.

He said: “In a few weeks, we are going to embark on a L.G.A-round tour, which will help us not only interact with our party members and pro-groups but also speak with relevant stakeholders of each ward, examine their needs, share our ideas and policies with them as well as make electoral promises to them.”

 

