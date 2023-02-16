News

Abia APP guber candidate, Mascot Kalu, berates Ikpeazu over equity

The candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for the March 11 Abia State governorship poll Mascot Uzor Kalu has described as hypocritical Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s stand on equity and fairness with the G-5 Governors on sharing of national offices in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while rejecting the same at home. Kalu said it was contradictory for Ikpeazu to be promoting equity, justice and fairness in his party’s national offices when he does not believe it. He said if the governor, a beneficiary of the rotational arrangement, believed in equity he would not jettison the Abia Chatter of Equity and insist on installing his kinsman as hi successor.

The former Chief of Staff insisted yesterday in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph that it was the turn of Abia North to produce the next governor, insisting that the zone should not be taken for granted. He said: “I still stand on Chatter of Equity. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu cannot on one hand be part of G-5 insisting that the presidency be ceded to the South and the national chairman to the North and come to the State to discard the equity that made him governor.” According to him, no Abia North person fought him in 2015, except Alex Otti. Kalu said: “No Abia son on the ticket of any major political party contested against him. “Abia North respected the Chatter of Equity in 2015 and supported Ikpeazu to become governor.”

 

