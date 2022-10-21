Abia APP House of Reps’ candidate, Nwaji, alleges threat to life

The House of Representatives candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for Ukwa West/East Federal Constituency of Abia State, Chief Sylvanus Nwaji, has alleged that there is a grand plot by some political forces to eliminate him before the 2023 general election. Nwaji, a former chairman of Ukwa West Local Council, revealed to an online platform that his opponents, the duo of Chief Chris Nkwonta of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Engr. Adinigwe Ugochukwu Nwoke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was allegedly sending hired assassins and kidnappers after him. He also alleged that they advanced the sum of N3 million to the hit men, who on August 28, 2022 confronted him along Umudiobia-Obehie road. “On the said date, I was confronted by about four men, led by one, Uzoma aka MKV. They said they have been contracted by Chief Chris Nkwonta and Engr. Nwoke kidnap and kill me. They said they have been mobilized to the tune of N3 million for the job.
Related Articles
Mandela Day: MINILS feeds, educates 35 students
The Michael Imoudu National Institute For Labour Studies (MINILS) on Sunday fed 35 students of Olunlade Senior Secondary School, Ilorin, Kwara State, to mark the 2021 Nelson Mandela Day. The institute also educated the students on the importance of celebrating the life and times of the late South African president. Speaking at the event, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kuje prison attack: Security agents were over powered by terrorists’ superior weapons, FG confesses
The federal government has admitted that the terrorists, who attacked the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja overpowered the security personnel at the facility because they had superior fire power. This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, yesterday after the National Security meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. According […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Subsidy backlog payment to oil marketers, others hits N940.2bn
The Federal Government has paid N940.2 billion to clear backlog of subsidy debts to oil marketers and others. A document from the Debt Management Office (DMO) sighted by New Telegraph on Sunday showed that the payment made in Promissory Notes had pushed Nigeria’s total debt stock to N33.107 trillion or $87.239 billion as at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)