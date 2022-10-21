Abia APP House of Reps’ candidate, Nwaji, alleges threat to life

The House of Representatives candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for Ukwa West/East Federal Constituency of Abia State, Chief Sylvanus Nwaji, has alleged that there is a grand plot by some political forces to eliminate him before the 2023 general election. Nwaji, a former chairman of Ukwa West Local Council, revealed to an online platform that his opponents, the duo of Chief Chris Nkwonta of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Engr. Adinigwe Ugochukwu Nwoke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was allegedly sending hired assassins and kidnappers after him. He also alleged that they advanced the sum of N3 million to the hit men, who on August 28, 2022 confronted him along Umudiobia-Obehie road. “On the said date, I was confronted by about four men, led by one, Uzoma aka MKV. They said they have been contracted by Chief Chris Nkwonta and Engr. Nwoke kidnap and kill me. They said they have been mobilized to the tune of N3 million for the job.

