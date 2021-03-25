Metro & Crime

Abia: Arrest goes awry as policeman kills colleague

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

A policeman yesterday shot and killed his colleague in Aba, Abia State while trying to make an arrest. The incident occurred at the popular Bata Junction linking the Aba main motor-park with the Ogbor-Hill and the Umungasi axis of the city. The policeman was trying to shoot a civilian for resisting arrest when he mistakenly shot his colleague. Witnesses said the policemen were trying to force an occupant of a tinted sport utility vehicle (SUV) into their patrol van around Aba Sports Club axis when the incident occurred. One of the witnesses said when the occupant of the vehicle resisted the arrest, one of the policemen drawn his gun and mistakenly shot his colleague. “When the policeman shohis colleague, they suddenly left the man they were trying to arrest and began attending to their colleague. “However, the man suddenly drove towards Sweet Fast Food. The policemen carried their shot colleague into their Hilux van and left.

“But from where I was watching, the police officer died instantly, except there was a miracle. It seemed the bullet hit him in the chest,” the witness said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said that he was yet to be informed of the incident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 14 in Niger, rustle cattle

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Niger State Police Command has said 14 persons have been killed by gunmen at Ukuru Village in Mariga Local Government Area of the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Minna. Abiodun said on August 12 at about 3:30pm, the command was informed […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Many feared dead in fresh Ondo auto crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  A multiple road accident on Sunday is believed to have claimed many lives in the Akungba Akoko area of Ondo State. The accident, which occurred on Sunday night, was caused by an articulated truck, which rammed into some vehicles by the roadside. This is coming barely three days after another accident occurred in the […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos seals 42 buildings over fake permits

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has sealed 42 houses at Pinnock Estate in the Osapa London axis of Lekki, for illegal construction. The buildings included those already occupied and in use. It was learnt that most buildings in the estate were constructed without approval while some have fake planning permits. The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica