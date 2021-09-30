Abia Assembly: How ex-SSG, commissioner, others embezzled N107m

Abia State House of Assembly has uncovered how the State Committee on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises allegedly spent over N107,803,000 on overhead cost from the N200 million it received from a new generation bank to establish Abia State Micro-Finance Bank. The State Committee on SMEs was established in 2018 with the mandate, among other things, to acquire a Multi-tier License for the establishment of Abia Micro-Finance Banks in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the state in order to provide support to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises across the State.

Presenting a report on Tuesday during plenary on a petition titled: “Embezzlement of Funds Earmarked for the Establishment of the Abia State Micro-Finance Bank,” the Chairman of House Committee on Public Accounts, Anti-Corruption and Due Process, Hon. Jerry Uzosike, said the Committee on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises is made up of Dr. Eme Okoro, the then Secretary to the State Government (SSG); Mr. Gab Igboko, the then Commissioner, Ministry of SMEs; Mr. Chinenye Nwogu, the Special Adviser to the Governor on SMEs; and the Director of Finance, Ministry of SMEs, among others.

Findings, according to Hon. Uzosike-led Committee indicate that the SME Committee made the following expenses: Procurement of Banking Licence -N38,500,000; Legal fees and Corporate Services – N9,000,000; Bridging Finance (deductions from the Term Facility) by Keystone Bank – N19,300,000; Rehabilitation/ Renovation of the bank building and banking hall and the One Stop Shop in Umuahia (N7,711,000); Procurement of Plants and Equipment – N8,728, 000.

