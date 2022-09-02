Abia Assembly passes Disability Commission Bill

The Abia State Disability Bill has been passed into law by the State House of Assembly. The Bill passed during plenary has removed all forms of discrimination against People Living With Disabilities, PLWDs, with a Commission to cater for the needs of the vulnerable group and integrate them fully into society. The bill which was processed as H.A.B. 23: A Bill for a Law to Establish the Abia State Commission for the Welfare of Disabled Persons was passed into Law as “The Abia State Commission for Disabled Persons”. Addressing journalists after plenary, the sponsor of the Bill, who is also the House Deputy Leader and Member representing Ukwa East, Hon Paul Taribo, lauded the House Speaker, Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, for giving the Bill all the necessary support and resources required to pass it into law.
