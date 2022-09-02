News

Abia Assembly passes Disability Commission Bill

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Abia State Disability Bill has been passed into law by the State House of Assembly. The Bill passed during plenary has removed all forms of discrimination against People Living With Disabilities, PLWDs, with a Commission to cater for the needs of the vulnerable group and integrate them fully into society. The bill which was processed as H.A.B. 23: A Bill for a Law to Establish the Abia State Commission for the Welfare of Disabled Persons was passed into Law as “The Abia State Commission for Disabled Persons”. Addressing journalists after plenary, the sponsor of the Bill, who is also the House Deputy Leader and Member representing Ukwa East, Hon Paul Taribo, lauded the House Speaker, Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, for giving the Bill all the necessary support and resources required to pass it into law.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Govs to review FG’s planned privatisation of NIPPs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The 36 governors are to review the proposed privatisation of the 10 generating plants across the country under the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs), by the Federal Government. The state governments have the highest equity share of 53 percent in the NIPPs while the other 47 percent belong to the Federal Government. The state chief […]
News Top Stories

Imo, Zamfara get new Police Commissioners

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

In his determination to turn the tide against criminal elements, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has effected minor changes in the command structure of the Force. Consequently, the IGP has ordered the posting of Mr. Abutu Yaro, as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Imo State Command. […]
News

Glo’s subscriber base grew by 1m in July – NCC report

Posted on Author Zainab Tijani

Globacom’s subscriber base grew by a remarkable one million in just one month, rising from 50,130,540 in June to 51,137,259 in July.   This was indicated in the latest telecom industry data released by the regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). According to the NCC statistics, the other major operators, MTN and Airtel, recorded losses during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica