Abia Assembly to Education Ministry: Reintroduce History as school subject

The Abia State House of Assembly has mandated the state ministry of Education to reintroduce history as a school subject. The Federal Government reintroduced the subject into Nigerian secondary schools in 2018 but for one reason or the other, several states including Abia had hitherto not implemented the policy until recently when the Abia State House of Assembly resolved and mandated the Abia State ministry of education to implement its resolution of reintroducing the subject in secondary schools in the state. The resolution was reached in the House’s plenary after a motion sponsored by the member representing Umuahia South State Constituency, Hon Barr Jerry Uzosike, calling on the State’s Ministry of Education to reintroduce History as a subject in Abia schools Moving the motion, Hon Uzosike said, “History is the study of past events handed from generation to generation, either in a written or oral form. History exposes students to a body of knowledge that enables them to appreciate their role in nationbuilding. “Whereas, sense of common history among the people creates love and mutual tolerance which results in peaceful coexistence of people in a heterogeneous society like ours.”

 

