Abia Assembly to Education Ministry: Reintroduce History as school subject

The Abia State House of Assembly has mandated the state ministry of Education to reintroduce history as a school subject. The Federal Government reintroduced the subject into Nigerian secondary schools in 2018 but for one reason or the other, several states including Abia had hitherto not implemented the policy until recently when the Abia State House of Assembly resolved and mandated the Abia State ministry of education to implement its resolution of reintroducing the subject in secondary schools in the state. The resolution was reached in the House’s plenary after a motion sponsored by the member representing Umuahia South State Constituency, Hon Barr Jerry Uzosike, calling on the State’s Ministry of Education to reintroduce History as a subject in Abia schools Moving the motion, Hon Uzosike said, “History is the study of past events handed from generation to generation, either in a written or oral form. History exposes students to a body of knowledge that enables them to appreciate their role in nationbuilding. “Whereas, sense of common history among the people creates love and mutual tolerance which results in peaceful coexistence of people in a heterogeneous society like ours.”
Related Articles
FG to provide work tools, housing loans to 118 LEAD-P graduates
The Federal Government has promises to provide work tools and housing loans to 118 graduates of ‘Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P). Head of the Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this yesterday at the graduation ceremony of the beneficiaries. According to her, the LEAD-P training which was meant to produce the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Brazil bank robbers tie hostages to getaway cars
Bank robbers strapped hostages to the top of their getaway vehicles after a raid in the southern Brazilian city of Araçatuba. Police said that at least three people were killed, among them one suspect. Officials said more than 20 people took part in the heist, blocking off roads with burning vehicles and placing explosive […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria must grow economy at 7% or risk mass poverty –Rewane
Financial expert, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has predicted that Nigeria may be consumed by mass poverty, debt and insecurity if the country fails to grow the economy between 7 and 8 per cent annually, in the next five to 10 years. He gave the prediction yesterday in Abuja while delivering the public lecture titled, “Building […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)