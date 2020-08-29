Abia at 29: Abians fortunate to have Senator Theodore Orji as former governor –Group

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has said Abians are very lucky to have Senator Theodore Orji as their former governor, as the group highlighte Orji’s achievements as the governor of the state between 2007-2015.

In a statment signed by Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, President General, Comrade Kanice Igwe, Secretary General, said: “The good people of Abia State are very fortunate to have had Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji governor. These great leader was indeed a great instruments in the hand of God to reposition the state for growth, productivity and progress after an aged long military rule that left the state battered.

“When Senator Theodore Orji took the mantle of leadership as governor of God’s own state, it did a great job to reposition the state in areas of massive road construction, free education and agricultural revolution.

“Distinguished Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji, Ochendo as he is fondly called by his admirers immediately revolutionized the health sector by building and equipping health centers in all villages , autonomous communities and nooks and crannies of the state so that Abians will be healthy and live a better life. He did not stop there, he built a world class diagnostic center to take care of any form of ailments and also the centre contribute in the periodic training of our domestic medical personnel’s.

“Senator Theodore Orji tackled headlong all forms of security challenge that raised up it ugly head and introduced massive empowerment of the youths so that no youth will be tempted to go or venture into crime. Youths were trained on various vocational skills and after training, equipments and logistics was provided to those trainees to start up their own personal businesses. Vehicles and buses was given to youth who indicated interest of moving into transport businesses. Today Abia can boast of successful business men and women who are doing excellently well and are now employers of labour. Thanks to Senator T. A. Orji.

“Abians are indeed blessed to have this calibre of man as their leader and former governor. History will always be kind to this great man who allow himself to be used by God to better the lots of Abians.

“It is unfortunate that most times leaders who performed excellently well are not appreciated when they are alive but when the exit from the earth, people will start singing their praises. we will not be part of those persons who failed to see the good in their leaders when they are alive. We belong to the generation that believes in appreciating good things done by its leaders.

“When barrister Sam mbakwe was the governor of the old Imo State, he performed excellently well but was never appreciated when he was alive but when he died people started singing his praises. It is very bad and we have to stop it. We should learn to give honour to whom honour is due when he or she is alive. Appreciating leaders will spoil them to do more and encourage the younger generation to put in their best when given the opportunity to lead.

“On behalf of the good people of Abia State and all his residents we say a big thank you to Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji for accepting to serve the good people of Abia State. Anyone who agrees to serve is the one that accepts to take the blame. We commend him for accepting to step forward and accept the blame.”

