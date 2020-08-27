News

Abia at 29: Kalu salutes Abians

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Abia at 29: Kalu salutes Abians

Former Governor of Abia State and Senate’s Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu has commended the people of the state for their steadfastness, selflessness and patriotism as the state clocked 29 years. According to Kalu, the political class must place the collective interests of Abians above personal ambitions so as to improve the common lots of the people. Describing Abia State as the commercial hub of the South East, the former governor called on government at all levels to support the businessmen of Abians.

In his goodwill message, Kalu called on the people of the state to sustain peace and unity across the state for the sake of growth and development of Abia State. He said: “As we mark the 29th anniversary of the creation of Abia State, we must join hands with government in the development of Abia State.

“As peace loving people, we must continue to work harmoniously and collectively to improve the wellbeing of Abia State. “Abians are hardworking, patriotic and compassionate and as such we must shun violence and other social vices in a bid to take our state to greater heights. “As elected leaders, regardless of party affiliation, we must make the welfare of Abians a top priority in our agenda. The former governor while urging Abians to remain peaceful and lawabiding called on the political class to embrace constructive criticisms.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom: Miyetyi Allah vigilante can’t operate in Benue

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Fire yesterday gutted a building in Ilorin, Kwara State. The inferno was reported to have razed down the building housing three bedroom flats at No. 35B, Akorede Street, Tanke area of Ilorin, destroying valuables estimated to worth millions of Naira. The State Fire Service Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hassan Adekunke, said in a statement that […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki parleys Secondus, Wike, Tambuwal over defection

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

    E do State governor, Godwin Obaseki, met with National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus yesterday to finalise his movement to the party.     The meeting, which was held at the Abuja residence of Rivers State governor, has in attendance Governors Nyesom Wike and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto […]
News

NUJ slams Fani-Kayode over ‘gangster-like’ attack on reporter

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Tuesday condemned the gangster-like outburst by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode against the Cross River State Correspondent of the Daily Trust Newspaper, Eyo Charles who asked him a question. The association’s President, Chris Isiguzo, in a statement released on the incident, described Fani-Kayode’s act as one targetted at denigrating […]

%d bloggers like this: