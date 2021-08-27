News

Abia at 30: Kalu advocates inclusive leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the people of the state on the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state. According to Kalu, Abians must shun political differences in order to work harmoniously for the sake of building a prosperous Abia state.

The former governor, while admonishing the political class to place the collective interests of the people above selfish ambitions, stressed that Abians are hardworking, selfless and patriotic. Kalu in a goodwill message, re-affirmed his commitment as a politician, businessman and philanthropist in promoting credible leadership in all facets of life. He said: “As we mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Abia state, it is imperative for the political class to unite in order to make Abia state great. “Politics is an opportunity to serve the people and not an avenue for meeting selfish ambitions.

“The political classic must provide genuine leadership in a bid to ameliorate the suffering of the people. “Despite our political differences, we must create a platform for development to thrive across the nooks and crannies of the state. “The anniversary is a good opportunity for people in leadership positions to reflect on the current realities so as to forge ahead.” The former governor while wishing Abians a remarkable and memorable 30th anniversary celebration, promised to sustain his developmental strides beyond Abia North Senatorial district.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyetola, El-Rufai’s wives become leaders of govs’ wives’ forum

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Wives of governors of Osun and Kaduna states, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola and Mrs. Hadiza El-Rufai, have been elected chairpersons of the Southern Governors’ Wives Forum and Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, respectively. Their election was contained in a statement signed by the wife of the Governor of Ekiti State and Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives […]
News

Chevron makes workers reapply for jobs

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Chevron is asking its employees to reapply for jobs as a part of efforts to reduce the company’s headcount by up to 15 per cent of its 50,000 workforce globally, a report showed. Citing unnamed sources in the know, the report by Reuters noted that the move is part of efforts to reduce the supermajor […]
News

Ex-lawmaker urges Buhari to address Ortom’s allegations

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

A former lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Segun Olulade, has said that the agitations of Nigerians on the insecurity of lives and property in the country are genuine and deserved a quick response by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government. While reacting to the spate of killings across the country, Olulade charged Buhari […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica