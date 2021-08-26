News

Abia at 30: Kalu advocates inclusive leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the people of the state on the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state.

According to Kalu, Abians must shun political differences in order to work harmoniously for the sake of building a prosperous Abia state.

The former governor, while admonishing the political class to place the collective interests of the people above selfish ambitions, stressed that Abians are hardworking, selfless and patriotic.

Kalu in a goodwill message, re-affirmed his commitment as a politician, businessman and philanthropist in promoting credible leadership in all facets of life.

He said: “As we mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of Abia state, it is imperative for the political class to unite in order to make Abia state great.

“Politics is an opportunity to serve the people and not an avenue for meeting selfish ambitions.

“The political classic must provide genuine leadership in a bid to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

“Despite our political differences, we must create a platform for development to thrive across the nooks and crannies of the state.

“The anniversary is a good opportunity for people in leadership positions to reflect on the current realities so as to forge ahead.”

The former governor while wishing Abians a remarkable and memorable 30th anniversary celebration, promised to sustain his developmental strides beyond Abia North Senatorial district.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Plateau killings: Irigwe nation tasks military on justice as 8 suspects arrested

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Irigwe Development Association (IDA) of Plateau State has called on the Commander of Operation Safe Haven Jos, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali, to ensure that the eight suspects arrested in connection with the killing of three women in Bassa LGC are properly investigated and interrogated and to ensure appropriate prosecution. National Publicity Secretary of IDA, […]
News

Coalition for safe, sustainable blood debuts in Africa

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Progress toward adequate, safe and sustainable blood in Africa was achieved recently with the launch of the Coalition of Blood for Africa (CoBA). CoBA which was birthed via a virtual platform is a collaboration of stakeholders in the public and private sectors across sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).   According to the stakeholders, the launch reflects a […]
News

PDP chides Nwaohoshi, says he is an ingrate

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, as an ingrate, who rode to power on the platform of the party, but started hobnobbing with the All Progressives Congress (APC). Nwaoboshi had tonguelashed the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa over the weekend […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica