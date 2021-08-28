News

Abia at 30: We've not failed our founding fathers –Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu on Friday, during his broadcast on the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state, said that signs are available that the state has not failed her founding fathers. The Governor said that Abia founding fathers had lofty ambitions for her; from the push for her creation and added that so far, the state has surpassed even the ambitions of her founding fathers in many areas. Ikpeazu said that Abia, which was founded on the 27th of August, 1991 recently concluded work on her 30-year development plan to guide the actions and objectives for the state for the next 30 years.

He said that the plan document which he will unveil as part of the anniversary celebration later is a product of dedicated research and consultation, guided by development experts and encapsulating the wishes of Abians as gleaned from town hall meetings held across demographics all around the state.

The Governor said that the 30th-anniversary celebration of the state presents all her citizens with another opportunity to remind themselves of who they are and the values that have brought them thus far. He also said that the anniversary is another opportunity for Abia people to rededicate themselves to the unity, peace, prosperity and greatness of their state. Ikpeazu added that the anniversary further presents Abia people with the imperative to eschew such tendencies that tear at the seams of their unity.

The Governor also said that his administration has remained firmly on course to place Abia on the map of positive reckoning. He added that since he came on board in 2015, he built upon the foundations laid for the state by her predecessors and have taken great steps to continue to move the state towards its destined path of greatness. Ikpeazu said that the agricultural vision of Dr Michael Okpara, a former Premier of the Old Eastern Nigeria has lived on as his administration has embarked on the proliferation of cottage industries in the local government areas of our state.

