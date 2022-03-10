Abia Attorney-General to Motorists, Others: Enforce your rights

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Abia State, Uche Ihediwa (SAN), has charged Abia residents, especially road transport workers, with endeavouring to approach the court whenever their rights were infringed upon by the law enforcement officers. Ihediwa made the call yesterday during a one-day sensitisation workshop on human rights and traffic rules for transport workers’ unions in Aba, which was organised by the Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD). The state Commissioner for Justice noted that human rights are constitutional and come with obligations, adding that when followed properly it should enable one to enjoy the rights he/she has both as human being and law-abiding citizen.
Related Articles
Ramaphosa: Africa needs concessional loans to recover from COVID-19
Access to loans on favourable terms will be crucial to Africa’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday. Ramaphosa, who is the outgoing Chair of the African Union (AU), told the bloc’s summit that even though the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have deployed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nearly 100 women sworn in as judges in Egypt
Nearly 100 women Tuesday became the first female judges to join Egypt’s State Council, one of the country’s main judicial bodies. The 98 women were sworn in before the council’s chief judge, Mohammed Hossam el-Din, in a celebratory event in Cairo, reports The Associated Press. The swearing-in came months after President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nicotine exposure promotes breast cancer spread –Study
Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that nicotine promotes the spread of breast cancer into the lung. A new study published in the online edition of ‘Nature Communications,’ found that nicotine may promote breast cancer metastasis by stimulating N2 neutrophils and generating pre-metastatic niche in the lung. In metastasis, cancer cells […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)