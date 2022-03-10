News

Abia Attorney-General to Motorists, Others: Enforce your rights

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Abia State, Uche Ihediwa (SAN), has charged Abia residents, especially road transport workers, with endeavouring to approach the court whenever their rights were infringed upon by the law enforcement officers. Ihediwa made the call yesterday during a one-day sensitisation workshop on human rights and traffic rules for transport workers’ unions in Aba, which was organised by the Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD). The state Commissioner for Justice noted that human rights are constitutional and come with obligations, adding that when followed properly it should enable one to enjoy the rights he/she has both as human being and law-abiding citizen.

 

Our Reporters

