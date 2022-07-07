News

Abia awaits DMO’s nod to commence work on Dry Port – Commissioner

Abia State Commissioner for Transport, Chief Godswill Nwanoruo, yesterday said the state is awaiting the Debt Management Office’s (DMO) nod to commence construction work at the Isiala-Ngwa Dry Port. Nwanoruo disclosed this yesterday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba, while he was reacting to the claims by the Concessionaire of the Dry Port, Dr. Kingsley Usoh that the state government was responsible for the delay in the commencement of the project. Usoh had in an interview said his company had done everything possible to ensure that work began on the project, but for “some persons in government” that were stopping it.

“We have done everything humanly possible, more than Kaduna and others did but the problem is with the Abia State government. The dry port will generate about 1.5 million jobs, when completed. “This should motivate any government to ensure it succeeded, but that is not the case with Abia State,” Usoh said.

But, Nwanoruo, however, denied Usoh’s allegation or claim, saying that the state had done what was expected of it to enable work to commence on the project. “What is left is not in the Abia State government’s hands,” the commissioner said, even as he further noted that the concessionaire needed the state government to send the House of Assembly Resolution on the dry port with other necessary documents to the DMO in Abuja. The commissioner noted that the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice confirmed to him that the Commissioner for Finance had already sent the documents to DMO. “I pray that in the next few weeks we can get the reply from DMO so that we can now move into the site. We really want that dry port to start working because it will help not only Abia State, but also the entire South-East in the businesses,” he said.

 

