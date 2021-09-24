News

Abia: Bandits have taken over cattle market, lawmaker cries out

The lawmaker representing Umunneochi State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Okey Igwe, yesterday at the resumed plenary drew the attention of the House to the menace of bandits, he alleged have taken over the cattle market at Lokpanta in his constituency.

Igwe, who raised the issue under Matter of Urgent Public Importance, alleged that kidnappers, bandits and armed robbers had besieged his Constituency, explaining that the security challenge has worsened and instilling fears in his constituents. According to him, the perpetrators of the nefarious activities in Umunneochi now use Lokpanta cattle market as their base from where they unleash terror on innocent citizens. He prayed the House, among others, to mandate the state Commissioner of Police and the Army Commander in the area to ensure that lives and property in the people were protected and to mandate the security heads in the area to urgently restore the security checkpoints along the vital points and to add more men to their patrol teams.

He also urged the House to invite the Executive Chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area to explain his challenges, leading to the dwindling security situation at Lokpanta cattle market in particular and the Local Government Area in general.

