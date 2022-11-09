News

Abia bans political rallies in public facilities

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji and Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Abia State Government yesterday banned the use of school fields, stadiums and other public places for political rallies/campaigns without the consent of the government. A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Eze Chikamnayo explained that parties must apply to use government-owned schools and the Aba Stadium for rallies.

The statement reads: “It has been brought to the notice of the government that some misguided political parties are now embarking on the wilful invasion of school facilities, stadiums and valuable public premises across the state all in the name of holding rallies and political campaigns. “Whereas, the Abia State Government, as a staunch promoter of participatory democracy and democratic freedoms will continue to give necessary support to all citizens to exercise their rights, it must be pointed out that the enjoyment of such constitutional rights must be conducted within the ambit of the law.

“Public utilities, school facilities, stadiums and valuable public premises are properties of the people of Abia State entrusted into the care of the government. “Therefore, no responsible government will stand by and watch such facilities as they are wilfully vandalised and degraded by sadistic elements with malicious interests disguised as politicians. “The unscrupulous acts of these lawless individuals and groups jeopardizes the efforts of government at all levels to provide succour to our children and citizens for whom those facilities were established.

“In view of the foregoing, henceforth, in addition to notifying the security agencies, the written consent of the Education Secretary of a Local Government and the Executive Chairman of that local Government must be duly sought and obtained before the use of any primary school premises. “Groups and individuals seeking to use any secondary school should direct their applications and obtain their permit via the Secondary Education Management Board and the relevant local government chairman. “Similarly, because of the sensitive and expensive nature of the modern turf and equipment recently installed in our stadiums, the consent of the Abia State Ministry of Sports and the relevant local government and state authorities must be formally sought and obtained.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

